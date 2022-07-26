Former Milton Keynes Council worker pens new book about online dating

Vee Reid moved to Milton Keynes from north-west London in 1978. She spent much of her life working as an administrator in various organisations before her career with Milton Keynes Council.

After retiring, Vee divided her time between the UK and The Algarve, in Portugal, where she spent her time writing In the Name of Love.

The book is about online dating sites and, why what initially can seem like ‘a match made in heaven’, can all too often turn into a nightmare.

The book tells the story of Jodie Foster who thought she had met the man of her dreams. She was so swept off her feet that it took her some time to realise that her knight in shining armour was in fact a devil in disguise and that he was hell-bent on destroying her.