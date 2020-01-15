Former Milton Keynes Dons defender joins Love Island cast

Finn Tapp has swapped football for Love Island as the 20-year-old joined the reality show.

Going under his full name Finley, the Milton Keynes man came through the ranks at MK Dons, scoring on his debut in 2016 against Norwich City at Carrow Road. He also played in the League Cup defeat against Premier League Bournemouth last season.

Finn Tapp last season for MK Dons

Tapp only made four appearances for Dons before he was released by the club last summer. He has since joined Oxford City.

The 20-year-old says: "I’m a relationship kinda guy so I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with. I know I’ll make friends with the blokes in there too so I should be a good contender."