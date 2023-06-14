Former Milton Keynes drug addict who saw ‘miraculous’ vision from God vows to devote his life to doing good

Lee Campbell says a vision from God changed his life from bad to good overnight

A man who was addicted to drugs for almost three decades has spoken out about how a spiritual vision of his late mother turned him into a devout Christian overnight and prompted him to help the homeless.

Now Lee Campbell is drug free and devoting his time to doing good – including organising a massive festival of fun this summer, which he hopes will raise thousands of pounds for the city’s Winter Night Shelter.

The charity helps homeless people from all over the city get their lives back on track at their point of crisis.

The Fun Festival will be in August in MK

Lee’s own life went off the rails when he was 17, after the death of his mum Linda. He turned to crime and drugs, eventually building up to a massive £1,500 a day habit, spent time in prison for fighting and even became homeless for six months.

"I said some horrible things to my mum before she died. I didn’t have a chance to make up with her and I was plagued with guilt afterwards. I just couldn't forgive myself and I turned to alcohol and drugs, thinking it would make me feel better.”

In fact, over the next 28 years, groundworker Lee lost his business, his marriage and everything he valued.

"I tried everything to get off drugs – therapy, acupuncture, hypnosis.. you name it, I tried it. But nothing worked. I still carried the guilt about my mum and it consumed me,” he said.

On December 15 2021 Lee, for once, was sober and drug free, when he experienced something so remarkable that it changed his life.

"I was in bed and my mum came to me. She hugged me so hard. I could feel her hands on my back and everything. We spoke for a few minutes then she said she had to leave and waved goodbye.

"I was crying and didn’t want her to go, then the Lord came to me. He showed me visions of all the bad things I’d done and even showed me my own death. He said I had a choice which way I wanted to go in the future – with drugs or without drugs.”

"Honestly, I’d had no alcohol or drugs. It was a true miraculous vision.”

Formerly a non-believer, Lee became a Christian overnight. And, from that day, he gave up drugs and everything his old life represented.

"I go to church every weekend and church groups every week. I have married again and have a job, and I spend my free time helping other people who struggle with homelessness and drugs. I have made peace with my mum and I want to devote my life to the Lord,” he said.

Last Christmas Lee raised £4,500 to fund party for the homeless people at the night shelter. Now, this summer. he is planning an even bigger boost for the charity.

He and his friends are organising a mammoth all-day Festival of Fun at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion on August 19. Described as the “ultimate charity music festival”, it will feature live bands, DJs, food stalls, plus fun and entertainment for all the family.