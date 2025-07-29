A former police officer, based in Milton Keynes, has been jailed for 16 months after having sex with a victim of crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Fallon, 23, was jailed for police corruption after forming an inappropriate relationship with a victim in her late teens between August and November 2023.

The former Thames Valley Police officer had sexual intercourse with the woman, with the force saying Fallon would have known he was engaging in improper behaviour that breached the Criminal Justice and Courts Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallon was dismissed from the force in March 2024, and following his sentencing at Luton Crown Court on July 28 2025, deputy chief constable of Thames Valley Police Ben Snuggs said Fallon abused his position of authority.

Jonathan Fallon, a former police officer based in Milton Keynes, has been jailed for 16 months after engaging in corrupt behaviour

“Former PC Jonathan Fallon betrayed the trust a victim of crime put in him, and abused his position of authority,” said Snuggs.

“In doing so he fell far below the high standards we expect, undermined public confidence and let down his colleagues.

"I am very clear that there is no place in the force for officers who behave like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to place on record my thanks to the witness in this case who came forward and exposed this corrupt behaviour.

“Former PC Fallon was dismissed without notice following his conviction at an accelerated misconduct hearing on 4 March where he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.

“His name has also been placed on the barred list, which means he will never be able to work in policing again.”