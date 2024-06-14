Former Milton Keynes South MP awarded CBE in King’s Birthday Honours List

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iain Aitken Stewart, who served as an MP in Milton Keynes from 2010, has been awarded a CBE for Political and Public Service.

Mr Stewart, 51, who was also Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland (2020–2022), stood unsuccessfully as the Conservative Party candidate in the 1999 Scottish Parliament election, for the Glasgow Rutherglen constituency, finishing fourth.

Returning to Milton Keynes, he was selected to fight Milton Keynes South West at the 2001 general election, losing to incumbent Phyllis Starkey by 6,978 votes. Running again at the 2005 election, he lost to Starkey by 4,010 votes.

He successfully stood against Starkey for the redrawn Milton Keynes South constituency in the 2010 general election, winning by 5,201 votes. In the 2015 general election, he was re-elected with an increased vote of 27,601 and majority of 8,672.

Iain Stewart served as MP for MK South from 2010 to May 30, 2024

While his majority has fluctuated, Mr Stewart has been returned with a higher share of the vote with each election since 2010, in 2019 obtaining a 50% majority vote share. Mr Stewart was a member of Shenley Brook End parish council between 2005 and 2011.

He left the Commons on May 30, 2024.

Transport, especially rail transport, constitutional affairs and education are listed among his main political interests. He was a member of the Transport Select Committee of the House of Commons from 2010 to 2013, and was the longest-serving Conservative Member of that committee.