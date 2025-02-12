Former Milton Keynes student takes leading role in West End hit musical Wicked
Jessica Aubrey’s talent and love for the performing arts began when she was a pupil at Denbigh School, where she shone in every school production.
She also trained as a dancer out of school with the dream of pursuing a career in dance and musical theatre.
Jessica knew how competitive a career in the Performing Arts was and ensured she had a strong academic background as well, say er former teachers.
She studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Warwick University and was a key member of the University’s Musical Theatre Society. After Warwick, she secured a place at the Royal Academy of Music to study a Masters in Musical Theatre.
Recently Jessica was chosen as an ensemble cast member in Wicked and also the understudy for the lead roles of Elphaba and Nessarose.
This month she got her chance to step in as Elphaba – and performed superbly in this iconic role.
Her talent has now been recognised with a nomination for a West End ‘Wilma Award’ for ‘Best Ensemble Member’.
Since graduating from the Royal Academy, Jesscia hasn’t looked back, securing roles in Grease, Frozen and Bedknobs and Broomsticks before her current success in Wicked.
She is grateful for her time at Denbigh School and how it encouraged her talent and passion for the Performing Arts. And she has offered advice to Denbigh’s next generation of aspiring performers.
She says: “The key to success is practice and self-belief, so be creative: get writing, use singing, dancing, acting and directing to discover who you are and show it. The world is in need of new stories, and I promise, with music as an outlet, you’ll feel joy, healing, expression like nothing else.”
Denbigh headteacher Anthony Steed said: ‘We are so proud of Jessica’s success on the West End stage. She has shown talent, determination and persistence to succeed in this highly competitive industry.
"We are delighted that the dreams Jessica had when she was at Denbigh are coming true and grateful that she has taken time to help inspire our current generation of talented performers.”