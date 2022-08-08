Former offices to be converted into large new hotel where guests get their own apartment in Central Milton Keynes

The concept is a cross between a hotel and an apartment, complete with a shared co-working space for guests.

There will be 65 new studio and one bed apartments for short term hire, each with kitchen and bathroom facilities, Chromecast TVs and super fast Wi-Fi.

Outside, the aparthotel will have just 10 parking spaces, three of which will boast electrical charging points.

Guests will get their own apartment in CMK's new aparthotel

During the week the aparthotel, which is at Platinum House on North Second Street, will predominantly be used by professionals working away for short to medium periods.

At weekends, it will provide an “affordable and relaxing” space for families, friends and couples to stay whilst enjoying activities in Milton Keynes, say the owners Your Apartment.

This is a flagship project for the company, which already provides serviced apartments and short term lets in Bristol and London. They hope to be ready to welcome the first guests in the autumn.

In the lobby of the complex there will be an open plan co-working space for guests, and a ‘Grab & Go’ onsite artisan pantry will be available 24 hours a day for those feeling peckish.

Guest will gain contactless access via digital door keys.

Your Apartment bosses have worked with emerging British designers on “fresh and vibrant designs” for the aparthotel and have teamed up with some of the industry’s leading tech companies to supercharge the new project.

Toby Guest, co-founder of Your Apartment, said: “Milton Keynes is the UK’s newest city and therefore has reams of potential due to its corporate appeal. With a buzzy weekday demand for serviced apartments in Milton Keynes, it only seemed like a great opportunity to bring our aparthotel concept to the neighbourhood on a scale which we are yet to achieve elsewhere.”

He added: “With many companies having retained a large amount of home working within their workforce it comes as no surprise that landlords and property developers in emerging cities like Milton Keynes are looking for new opportunities for adaptation of their portfolios.

"Your Apartment is to be the largest aparthotel of its kind to launch in the city”.