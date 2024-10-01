Former police firearms officer diagnosed with bipolar disorder writes gripping paranormal thrillers at his Milton Keynes home
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Ian Backhouse, who lives in Woburn Sands, served 12 years serving with the Metropolitan Police in London.
But two years after leaving the force, he received his diagnosis of biploar disorder, also known as manic depression.
It causes causes extreme mood swings and can include manic highs and extreme lows.
Determined to defy the challenges of the disorder, Ian worked as a professional drummer before deciding to putsue his passion for storytelling.
"His story is one of resilience,” said his wife Louise. “Despite the struggles that came with this diagnosis, he did not let it hold him back.
"Instead, he rediscovered his love for writing, which began in his teenage years, and is now emerging as an author of gripping paranormal thrillers.” Ian’s debut novel Beneath The Dark was published by Cranthorpe Milner, who snapped him up only two weeks after he’d starting sending out his manuscript in 2022. I
It sold over 300 copies in its first two months—a remarkable achievement for a first-time author.
His follow-up, Alice Malign, has also been met with great acclaim from readers.
Louise said: “Ian’s journey is about more than just writing; it’s about demonstrating that living with bipolar disorder doesn’t mean giving up on your dreams. He continues to practice Aikido, for which he holds a black belt, still drums and is determined to live life fully, embracing challenges head-on.” She added: “Now self-published, Ian is eager to bring his work into the publiceye, showing that even those faced with mental health challenges can accomplish extraordinary things.”