Faye who grew up in Dunstable, says guests can enjoy a visually ‘spectacular’ musical in Milton Keynes this week.

She stars as Lina Lamont in the live version of the Gene Kelly classic which started its run in MK yesterday (11 April).

Guests have until Saturday night (16 April) to catch the show.

Faye Tozer in Singin in the Rain, photo by Manuel Harlan

Faye said: “It’s a night of escapism.

"It takes you back to the era of Hollywood glamour and big movie sets.

"It’s a visual spectacular, bright and colourful and with gorgeous costumes. And it really rains on stage.

“We have the splash zone in the first two rows of the audience so don’t be wearing suede or anything you can’t get wet! It’s just pure joy.

Faye Tozer from Dunstable

"The reason I keep going back to this show when I’m asked to reprise the role is because I think it’s the happiest musical I’ve ever been in.

"I defy anyone to leave the auditorium without a big smile on their face.

Among the audience will be Faye’s friends and family given the singer’s roots in nearby Dunstable, she said: “My school mates will be there and Mum

and Dad will be coming along. Hopefully I’ll make them proud.”

Faye in action, photo by Manuel Harlan

Faye is reprising the role of Lina, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant discussed the character, adding: “The story is about when Hollywood went from silent movies to the talkies and it’s unfortunate for Lina because she doesn’t have a voice to match her beauty.

"They have to try and work around the shortcomings in her speaking voice so she’s fighting for her career and her survival.

"She’s the underdog and she’s great fun to play.

"She’s an absolute diva and she has so many amazing, iconic lines.

"And her squeaky voice is so much fun to do. I’ve based it a little bit on Karen from Will and Grace and also Fran Drescher from The Nanny, and I studied the movie quite a lot at the beginning because I wanted her to have the flavour of the movie whilst making the role my own. She’s a bit of a mix.

"Actually I’d like to be a little more like Lina. I admire her fight and her zest. She’s quite fearless.”

Faye concluded by comparing the challenges and differences between the worlds of pop and musical theatre.

She commented: “They’re completely different and I find equal joy in both of them. With Steps we put on the most exciting show possible for the fans. I become Faye from Steps in that moment, doing all the nostalgic songs, running around fabulous sets, microphones in our hands, singing and dancing.

"With musical theatre I’m playing another person and I love working with different companies of all these amazing actors, dancers and singers.

"They both feel very different but, dare I say it, I get a little more satisfaction out of doing musical theatre because you have to work hard to make the