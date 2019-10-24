Former Thomas Cook store reopens in Milton Keynes after Hays Travel takeover

The former branch of Thomas Cook in Westcroft District Centre has reopened today under a new name after the failed company was taken over.

Last month, the store's five staff members joined thousands of others across the UK in being made redundant as the holiday giant collapsed.

From left: Staff members Jackie, Lindsay, David, Lisa and Karen

But holiday firm Hays Travel has bought all 555 former Thomas Cook stores and this week reopened the Milton Keynes store, retaining all five staff members.

David Harris, 35, said he and many of the staff had worked at the store for well over a decade, and thanked Hays Travel for giving their jobs back.

He said: "The future is bright now and we're looking forward to moving on and welcoming our customers back.

"The Hays Travel takeover was such a relief for us because the store was everything to us and we did not know what direction to go.

Staff with loyal customer Pam Downing, been booking with the store since 2006

"Now we can continue doing the job we love."

David, who has worked Thomas Cook store for more than 19 years, said staff were been blown away by the support of Hays travel.

"They've been amazing really, Hays Travel gave us our jobs back without even an interview.

"We'd like our former Thomas Cook customers to know we can help them out with any claims, and we'll be there for them."

Staff with loyal customers Mr & Mrs Smith

The Thomas Cook branding is still to be removed, but some Hays balloons in the front window signal the beginning of the new era.