Former TOWIE star Joey Essex gives woman the surprise of her life in Milton Keynes

A local woman had the surprise of her life when she visited Aspers Casino in CMK for the first time ever.

Caron Brown found herself selected as the lucky winner of a dream trip to Las Vegas as part of a national Aspers promotion.

And there to present her with her prize tickets was none other than former TOWIE star Joey Essex.

The moment Joey Essex tells a delighted Caron she's the winner

Joey made a special appearance at the casino on Saturday night to promote the Las Vegas trip, which will take place next Spring.

All visitors had to do to enter the draw was pick up a daily ticket each time they visited Aspers. And, for Caron, it was the first time she'd stepped through the door.