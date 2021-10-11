Former TOWIE star Joey Essex promotes competition at casino in Milton Keynes

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex will be making a special visit to Aspers Casino in MK later this month.

Joey will ne making a special appearance on Friday October 23 to celebrate with some of the lucky guests who will win a trip to Las Vegas next Spring.

He will draw the winning tickets and mix with guests on the night - and will even be he will be joining all the

Joey Essex

winners on the trip to the entertainment capital of the world.

There are 100 individuals going to Las Vegas across all of Aspers’ four casinos. Visiting guests can pick up

their draw tickets from Monday 11 October at any Aspers’ casino and the free prize draws will take place at The

Casino MK over two weekends – 15–17 October and 22–24 October.

The prize includes a four-night stay for two people at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, return direct flights, a helicopter ride through the Grand Canyon and tickets to a current Las Vegas show of choice, plus a

welcome dinner within The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort and casino hotel on The Strip.

Joey said: “I’m so excited to come and see The Casino MK and meet the staff and guests, along with

some of the lucky winners who will accompany me to Las Vegas. I cannot wait to celebrate with them in

Vegas next year.”

Luke Perkins, general manager of Aspers Milton Keynes, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Joey to the casino

and let him see first-hand how The Casino MK entertains our guests. It will be a fun-packed couple of weeks,