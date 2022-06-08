Former uni students in Milton Keynes catch up on graduation ceremonies they missed due to Covid pandemic

Over the next two weeks, all students who had to make do with a virtual ceremony during the pandemic – including those from the uni’s Milton Keynes campus, have been invited back to officially celebrate their achievements,

Dr Julie Brunton, Pro Vice Chancellor for education and student experience, said: “Despite officially graduating online, we’re so pleased we were able to make our in-person catch-up graduation ceremonies happen for those students who missed out during the pandemic.

" Donning a cap and gown and graduating at a face-to-face ceremony in front of family, friends, peers and tutors is such an important aspect of completing a hard-earned degree and certifying your achievements, so we were determined to make this happen for our Class of 2020 and 2021.”

Catch-up graduation ceremonies are being held

More than 1,800 graduates from across each of the University’s four faculties will be celebrating on campus over the next fortnight. Although they will have received their degree certificates by post or collection following their virtual ceremonies, they will have the chance to cross the graduation stage to live applause and be congratulated by the Vice Chancellor’s Executive Group and faculty staff, before taking official photos with their friends and family and tucking into some well-deserved cake and celebratory drinks.

Addressing graduates at the first of the Covid catch-up ceremonies, Quadri Yusuf – Class of 2020 graduate and Beds SU Co-President – said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity to share this special day with you all. Especially now we can do it in person! I remember graduating virtually myself in my shorts and shirt and I am sure that some – if not most of us – did that while our parents were glued to the TV watching us graduate on screen!”