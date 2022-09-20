Fortnite creators offer Epic new experience for drivers in Milton Keynes

Epic Games has collaborated with Volvo Cars to create “photorealistic visualisation technology” for the upcoming range of electric vehicles.

The cars will have advanced entertainment systems using 3D animations and immersive graphics to benefit everybody in the car, said Milton Keynes Volvo dealer Carmine Fruncillo.

Carmine, who is general manager at Marshall Milton Keynes at Kingston, added: “This technology will offer our customers a rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside their cars, which not only provides an innovative experience for the driver, but for passengers, too. The interactive design and high-resolution graphics, which function in real time, will provide a fresh and modern motoring experience.”

The first car to contain the new graphics will be the new all-electric flagship model that Volvo Cars plans to reveal later this year. The model will be the first of a new generation of all-electric Volvo cars.

Carmine said: “This collaboration is another exciting step forward on our journey to ramp up the electrification of motoring through a range of cars that provide the best possible user experience.

“We look forward to sharing this technology with our customers in our new, all-electric flagship model.”

Volvo Cars has one of the most ambitious electrification plans in the automotive industry. It was the first manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version of every car it sells and by 2025 it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.