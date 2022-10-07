Four 15-year-old boys charged in connection with assault in Milton Keynes

Four boys have been charged in connection with an assault that took place in Milton Keynes.

A 15-year-old boy from Bletchley was charged with one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

Another 15-year-old boy from Bletchley and a further two 15-year-old boys from Milton Keynes, were charged with one count each of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

It is in connection with an assault that took place in Ardwell Lane, Greenleys at around 4pm on April 27.

All four boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Youth Court. One will appear on October 11, the other three will appear before magistrates on 25 October.