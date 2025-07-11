The property, which also features two bathrooms and two reception areas, is on the market in the Bolbeck Park area of the city with Cauldwell Estate Agents at an asking price of £459,995.
Bernay Gardens is described as having an open and airy layout, and features a bright and spacious lounge on the ground floor.
Other downstairs features are an additional dining area, a family room, a downstairs cloakroom, a room that can be adapted into a study or additional bedroom, a kitchen with high end appliances, a granite work surface and a conservatory.
Upstairs the main bedroom includes an en suite shower room, three bedrooms and a refitted family bathroom.
Outside the house features include a low maintenance rear garden, plus a double width block paved driveway.
The property is located to the north east of the city, and is just a short distance from The Grand Union Canal and Willen Lake.