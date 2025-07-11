The property, which also features two bathrooms and two reception areas, is on the market in the Bolbeck Park area of the city with Cauldwell Estate Agents at an asking price of £459,995.

Bernay Gardens is described as having an open and airy layout, and features a bright and spacious lounge on the ground floor.

Other downstairs features are an additional dining area, a family room, a downstairs cloakroom, a room that can be adapted into a study or additional bedroom, a kitchen with high end appliances, a granite work surface and a conservatory.

Upstairs the main bedroom includes an en suite shower room, three bedrooms and a refitted family bathroom.

Outside the house features include a low maintenance rear garden, plus a double width block paved driveway.

The property is located to the north east of the city, and is just a short distance from The Grand Union Canal and Willen Lake.

1 . Bernay Gardens - Living area The living area at Bernay Gardens includes double doors leading to the conservatory, as well as an opening to the dining area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bernay Gardens - Kitchen The kitchen features a granite work surface and integrated appliances including a built-in dishwasher and waching machine Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bernay Gardens - Dining area The dining area at Bernay Gardens includes a door to the kitchen and family room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bernay Gardens The downstairs area is described is having an open and airy layout Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales