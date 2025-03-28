Four-bed family home with shed in garden on sale now in Bradwell

By Neil Shefferd
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:53 BST
A four-bed family home featuring a large shed in the garden is on sale now in Bradwell.

The property is on the market with estate agents Yopa, with an asking price of £435,000.

The accommodation features an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen and dining room plus shower room on the ground floor.

The first floor features four bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the back garden includes a lawn, patio area, and large shed with power and light already connected.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery here.

An outside view of the four-bed property on Honeypot Close in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla.

1. Outside view

An outside view of the four-bed property on Honeypot Close in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

The sitting room at the property in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla

2. Sitting room

The sitting room at the property in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen and dining area at the property in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla

3. Kitchen and dining area

The kitchen and dining area at the property in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

The ground floor of the property in Bradwell features a downstairs shower room. Pic: Zoopla

4. Downstairs shower room

The ground floor of the property in Bradwell features a downstairs shower room. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

