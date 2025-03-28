The property is on the market with estate agents Yopa, with an asking price of £435,000.

The accommodation features an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen and dining room plus shower room on the ground floor.

The first floor features four bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the back garden includes a lawn, patio area, and large shed with power and light already connected.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Outside view An outside view of the four-bed property on Honeypot Close in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The sitting room at the property in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen and dining area The kitchen and dining area at the property in Bradwell. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales