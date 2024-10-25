The property on St Vincent Avenue is among the latest additions in the Milton Keynes area to the site Zoopla.

It features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception, and is on the market for offers over £400,000.

The house features a kitchen on the left hand side, which was recently upgraded and features mat cashmere cupboards and ash grey worktops.

The cupboards feature LED lights, allowing you to alter the mood according to your needs.

It has room for a two or four-seater table and chairs, with integrated appliances including a washing machine, dishwasher, freezer, double oven and gas cooker top.

The property features a spacious living room, with space for a dining table and chairs if desired.

Outside there is a well-sized garden, with greenery planted around the edges.

Completing the downstairs area is a toilet plus additional storage under the stairs.

The first floor features three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The second and third bedrooms can easily accommodate a double or king-sized bed along with wardrobes and bedside tables.

The fourth bedroom is a single room, but could be turned into a home office or similar if desired.

The entirety of the property’s top floor is occupied by a master suite.

It includes a modern ensuite with double shower cubicle and a built-in wardrobe.

Parking is courtesy of a garage plus a driveway with parking for two cars.

Through our gallery of photos you can take a tour of the property, with offers on it to be made through Lion Estates.

