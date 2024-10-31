Four bed semi up for bargain price at auction in popular Milton Keynes town

The property on Hyde Close is being sold by SDL Property Auctions via Rightmove.
It sits in a quiet, residential cul-de-sac and offers spacious accommodation throughout, comprising an entrance hallway, open plan lounge-diner, fitted kitchen, study and bedroom on the ground floor, plus three bedrooms on the first floor. There is an enclosed rear garden with an outhouse. To the front, a large driveway allows parking for multiple vehicles. There’s also potential to extend subject to planning approval, say the agents.
Take a look through our gallery of photos to see what you get for your money.