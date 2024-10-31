Four bed semi up for bargain price at auction in popular Milton Keynes town

By Sally Murrer
Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:15 BST
A four bed semi-detached house on a large plot of land is up for auction at a guide price of just £280,000.

The property on Hyde Close is being sold by SDL Property Auctions via Rightmove.

It sits in a quiet, residential cul-de-sac and offers spacious accommodation throughout, comprising an entrance hallway, open plan lounge-diner, fitted kitchen, study and bedroom on the ground floor, plus three bedrooms on the first floor. There is an enclosed rear garden with an outhouse. To the front, a large driveway allows parking for multiple vehicles. There’s also potential to extend subject to planning approval, say the agents.

Take a look through our gallery of photos to see what you get for your money.

The house is in a quiet cul-de-sac

1. Bargain family home for sale in MK

The house is in a quiet cul-de-sac Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
There's an outhouse in the garden

2. Bargain family home for sale in MK

There's an outhouse in the garden Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen

3. Bargain family home for sale in MK

The kitchen Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
There's an open plan living and dining area

4. Bargain family home for sale in MK

There's an open plan living and dining area Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesRightmove
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice