Four-bed townhouse goes on the market for just £220k on Milton Keynes estate

A four bedroomed townhouse in Bletchley has gone on the market for offers ovr£220,000.

The three storey property is in Arrow Place, on the Lakes Estate, and is suitable for a large family home or a buy to let investment.

Marketed by Carters Estate Agents on Rightmove, there is an open day on Monday October 10 for people interested in viewing. Appointments can be made for between 11am and 1pm.

The house boasts a single garage and an entrance hall, kitchen/diner and storage room on the ground floor. A large living room and bedroom is on the second floor while the third storey has three more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is gas to radiator central heating and double glazing. The EPC Rating is C.

A spokesman for Carters said: “The property has been generously priced to reflect condition and would make an excellent buy to let investment.”

1. The' bargain' four-bed house is priced at £220,000 There is a roomy kitchen diner Photo: Carters Photo Sales

2. The 'bargain' four-bed house is priced at £220,000 The living room is on the middle floor of the three storey house Photo: Carters Photo Sales

3. The 'bargain' four-bed house is priced at £220,000 The main bedroom is on the middle floor Photo: Carters Photo Sales

4. The 'bargain' four-bed house is priced at £220,000 One of the four bedrooms Photo: Carters Photo Sales