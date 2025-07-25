Four-bedroom property featuring car port and conservatory on sale now in Broughton

By Neil Shefferd
Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
A four-bedroom property featuring a car port and conservatory is on sale now in the Broughton area of Milton Keynes.

The semi-detached house on Haven Street has been in the same hands since being built in 2013, but is now on the market with Taylor Walsh property consultants with an asking price of £425,000.

The ground floor includes a generous conservatory, spacious entrance hall and comfortable living room.

On the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second floor features a master bedroom suite including a spacious dressing area and shower room.

The current owners paid for various upgrades to the property including additional television points, upgraded kitchen appliances and a conservatory.

At the rear of the property is a car port featuring an up and over door, while the back garden includes outside solar powered lighting and an outdoor power supply.

