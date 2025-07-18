The property, located on Countess Way in Broughton, is on the market with Cauldwell Estate Agents with a guide price of £469,995.
It was constructed as a four-bedroom property but currently offers three double bedrooms, and also boasts various eco-friendly features after being redesigned by its current owner.
Other features include a top floor main bedroom suite with wardrobe storage and an en suite, as well as a generous first floor balcony area and low maintenance garden.
Take a look around the property with our gallery below.
