Four-bedroom remodelled eco-home goes on sale in Broughton

By Neil Shefferd
Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:43 BST
A remodelled eco-home, which was constructed with four bedrooms, is on sale now in the Broughton area of Milton Keynes.

The property, located on Countess Way in Broughton, is on the market with Cauldwell Estate Agents with a guide price of £469,995.

It was constructed as a four-bedroom property but currently offers three double bedrooms, and also boasts various eco-friendly features after being redesigned by its current owner.

Other features include a top floor main bedroom suite with wardrobe storage and an en suite, as well as a generous first floor balcony area and low maintenance garden.

The property on Countess Way in Broughton has various eco-friendly features and has recently been remodelled by its current owners

1. Countess Way - Outside view

The property on Countess Way in Broughton has various eco-friendly features and has recently been remodelled by its current owners Photo: Zoopla

The property includes a living space which is open plan to the kitchen

2. Countess Way - Living space

The property includes a living space which is open plan to the kitchen Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen area features appliances including a four ring hob, electric oven and fitted microwave

3. Countess Way - Kitchen area

The kitchen area features appliances including a four ring hob, electric oven and fitted microwave Photo: Zoopla

The ground floor of the property on Countess Way features a cloakroom with a two piece suite

4. Countess Way - Cloakroom

The ground floor of the property on Countess Way features a cloakroom with a two piece suite Photo: Zoopla

