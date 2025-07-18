The property, located on Countess Way in Broughton, is on the market with Cauldwell Estate Agents with a guide price of £469,995.

It was constructed as a four-bedroom property but currently offers three double bedrooms, and also boasts various eco-friendly features after being redesigned by its current owner.

Other features include a top floor main bedroom suite with wardrobe storage and an en suite, as well as a generous first floor balcony area and low maintenance garden.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

1 . Countess Way - Outside view The property on Countess Way in Broughton has various eco-friendly features and has recently been remodelled by its current owners Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Countess Way - Living space The property includes a living space which is open plan to the kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Countess Way - Kitchen area The kitchen area features appliances including a four ring hob, electric oven and fitted microwave Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Countess Way - Cloakroom The ground floor of the property on Countess Way features a cloakroom with a two piece suite Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales