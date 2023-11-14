Four caring Milton Keynes organisations win King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The award is equivalent to an MBE

Four organisations that help people in Milton Keynes have been honoured with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Equivalent to an MBE, this is the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK, and they are awarded in perpetuity.

Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering and each year, outstanding examples of this work are celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and was previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

Following his accession, King Charles emphasised his desire to continue the award and this is the first year that recipients will receive The King’s Award.

The four Milton Keynes recipients are:

Trubys Garden Tea Room, which fosters positive relationships between the local Muslim and wider communities in Milton Keynes.

Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, which provides safe, confidential support and services to those affected by sexual assault and abuse.

Milton Keynes Green Gym, which promotes wellbeing by maintaining Milton Keynes’ green spaces for the benefit of the community.

Wolverton Community Orchard which transforms a derelict town space into an orchard and green haven, continue to develop and maintain this for the community.