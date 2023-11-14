News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Four caring Milton Keynes organisations win King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The award is equivalent to an MBE
By Sally Murrer
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four organisations that help people in Milton Keynes have been honoured with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Equivalent to an MBE, this is the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK, and they are awarded in perpetuity.

Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering and each year, outstanding examples of this work are celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

King CharlesKing Charles
King Charles
Most Popular

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and was previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

Following his accession, King Charles emphasised his desire to continue the award and this is the first year that recipients will receive The King’s Award.

The four Milton Keynes recipients are:

They are among 262 charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Related topics:Milton KeynesElizabeth IIMBE