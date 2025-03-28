Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four cars were damaged by a fire in Wolverton, which generated multiple calls to the police.

The blaze broke out on Franklins Croft at just after 10pm on Wednesday March 26, with firefighters finding one car well alight when they arrived.

According to Bucks Fire and Rescue, this car was 100 per cent damaged by fire, with two further cars 50 per cent damaged and a fourth car 30 per cent damaged.

Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

Four cars were damaged during a fire in Wolverton

On the same evening, four fire crews attended a house fire in Drayton Parslow, which broke out around 11.45pm on the first floor of a two-storey property on New Road.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the fire, who was then treated by South Central Ambulance Service.

One man had managed to escape from the house when firefighters arrived, however he was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke and minor burns.

Bucks Fire and Rescue said that the first floor of the house was 100 per cent damaged by the blaze, and the roof was 70 per cent damaged.

Firefighters used six sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, a hose reel jet and a main jet.

Police also attended the incident, with firefighters remaining on the scene overnight and into the following afternoon.

