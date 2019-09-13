Four generations of Milton Keynes family to take on Alzheimer’s walk

Four generations of the Clay family are taking part in the Milton Keynes Memory Walk for their grandma Iris, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012.

Iris, 86, will be walking alongside husband Gordon, her two sons, two granddaughters, and six great grandchildren to help raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Gordon and Iris with grandchildren Dave, Carly and Gary

It was great grandson Lawson, 7, who had the idea for the family to all take part.

He said: "I have wanted to do something to raise money for nan for a long time. I like walking and running so I went to my gramps and said I'd seen the Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s Society on TV and I wanted to do it with him.

"He was over the moon and said definitely and then he got a couple of carers involved. But now all the family are doing it too, which is great.

“Sadly I don't really have any memories of nan without her having dementia. But I miss the days when we used to go round and she'd get me chocolate out the fridge and she knew who I was.”

Lawson

Gordon and his family’s lives were transformed as a result of Iris’ dementia.

“To see Iris now is heart breaking. Iris is now totally immobile and incontinent. I am devastated, but with help from family and friends and carers I am not totally alone," he said.

"I’m taking part in Memory Walk as I believe I need to do something to avoid other members of my family getting this terrible condition.

The Clay family are calling on people to against dementia and register for a Memory Walk now at memorywalk.org.uk