Four massive warehouses to be built alongside scenic lake in Milton Keynes

Work has started on building four large warehouses at a lakeside development in MK.

The 135 acre site is at South Caldecotte, close to the lake, and will eventually house 2.2 million square feet of cutting edge buildings for specialist UK logistics and industrial property business PLP.

Their acquisition of the site was one of the largest of its kind in the south east of England. The finished result will incorporate 17-acres of lowland meadows and 3.8 kilometres of pedestrian and cycle ways, which will integrated into the MK Red Way cycle network.

This is how the new warehouses will look at South Caldecotte in Milton Keynes

Winvic Construction Ltd has now been appointed to construct the first four industrial buildings and recently celebrated with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Their brief is to build the four units to be highly sustainable and Carbon Net Zero. Each roof will be been designed to hold up to 100% PV panels and the buildings will be made of low carbon concrete, cladding and steel.

The company pledges to use green suppliers, source local materials and appoint local labour.

Winvic Head of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, Danny Nelson, said “We have worked in partnership with PLP on previous schemes and we are also continuing to deliver the S278 and infrastructure works across the 135-acre site at South Caldecotte.

The site will span 135 acres in MK

"’We have been working hard together during the pre-construction and design stages to ensure we find desired carbon savings at every turn and for the buildings to be sustainable in the long-term for the benefit of the occupiers.”

Handover of the first unit is scheduled for February 2023 with final completion due by the end of June.

Edward Jackson from PLP said: “PLP are wholly focused on the delivery of a best in class, customer focused Net Zero Carbon business park. This ambitious target is being achieved through smart design, well considered social amenity and uncompromised specification.

