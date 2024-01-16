Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Milton Keynes restaurants and cafes have been handed new food hygiene ratings this month.

All were inspected by the Food Standards Agency and all received the same rating – four out of five. This means their hygiene standards are good.

The first premises were Emberton Park Cafe at the MK City Council-owned Emberton Park, and the second was Teapots in High Street South, Olney, followed by The Cherry Tree pub and restaurant at 3 High Street in Olney.

The final place was Social Barre by Dancebox, a cafe in Regency Court, Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes.

The new assessments mean that of Milton Keynes's 479 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 349 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A zero rating means urgent improvement is required, while a rating of 1 means major improvement is necessary and 2 means some improvement is necessary.

A rating of 3 means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory. The highest rating is 5, which means hygiene standards are “very good”.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is run by the Food Standards Agency, a government department that has a statutory objective to protect public health and consumers' other interests in relation to food.

The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.