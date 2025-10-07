Four people injured after two-car crash near to Milton Keynes medical centre
Four people suffered minor injuries after a two-car road traffic collision near to a medical centre in Milton Keynes.
Emergency services were called to Watling Street on Shenley Church End at 11.40pm on Monday October 6, after the accident on Burchard Crescent near to the Watling Street Practice.
All occupiers of the vehicles were out before firefighters arrived, with two adult males and two adult females sustaining minor injuries.
Firefighters and South Central Ambulance Service provided immediate emergency care to the victims.