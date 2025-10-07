Four people were treated for minor injuries after the crash on Burchard Crescent in Shenley Church End, near to the Watling Street Practice

Four people suffered minor injuries after a two-car road traffic collision near to a medical centre in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Watling Street on Shenley Church End at 11.40pm on Monday October 6, after the accident on Burchard Crescent near to the Watling Street Practice.

All occupiers of the vehicles were out before firefighters arrived, with two adult males and two adult females sustaining minor injuries.

Firefighters and South Central Ambulance Service provided immediate emergency care to the victims.