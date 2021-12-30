Four road closures set to cause delays in Milton Keynes this week

Milton Keynes motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have four road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The closures will cause delays for motorists

• A5, from 8pm September 28 2021 to 6am January 29 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure for safety barrier repairs on behalf of Highways England.

• A5, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kellys Kitchen Roundabout and approaches. Works under lane closure for Development works on behalf of Burrow Graham.

• A45, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, Lane closures due to works on behalf of WInvic.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 Border - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.