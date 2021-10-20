Four sibling groups and several young children are seeking adoptive parents in Milton Keynes

A plea has gone out for more adoptive parents in Milton Keynes during National Adoption Week this week.

There are four groups of siblings and several other young children who are seeking forever families, said MK Council today.

In 2019, the council launched a new adoption service in partnership with Central Bedfordshire called Adoption Connects. Since then, the team has helped 96 children to find an adoptive family but there are still more children waiting.

There are four sibling groups awaiting adopting in MK

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “In the past year, our local adoption agency has connected more children than ever with a loving family. We are so proud of our adoptive parents in MK but we can’t stop here.

"Within Milton Keynes, there are 4 sibling groups currently waiting to find their forever family, whether that be a single person, a couple who do not have children or established families. There are also several young children who are seeking adoptive parents to provide them with the opportunity for the best start in life.

"Our team of adoption professionals are friendly and approachable. We know adoption can be daunting and we want anyone thinking about adoption to feel comfortable and confident with the process.”

On 11 November, Adoption Connects is hosting two virtual information sessions. The first will outline the whole adoption process including the different resources and support available, while the second will provide the opportunity to meet a local adopter of siblings, ask questions and find out about their experiences.

Cllr Zoe Nolan