Framework for futuristic new primary school is completed in Milton Keynes

Watling Primary is due to open in September 2023 on Whitehouse estate and will provide places for 630 pupils in the Western Expansion Area.

This week saw the completion of the building’s steel framework and MK Mayor Amanda Marlow screwed in the last bolt to celebrate.

MK Council is leading the construction and says the school will be extremely eco-friendly, with “intelligent” heating and lighting controls that react to the weather to conserve energy. It will capture natural light and use solar panels and air source heat pumps to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

This is what the state-of-the-art new school will look like

The Mayor said Watling Primary would serve as an “incredible example” of how all primary schools will look in the future.

Joining her at the site were John Cove and Ian Joyce, the chair and CEO of the Denbigh Alliance Trust, which will run Watling Primary

It will be the third school for Trust, which already runs Denbigh School and Watling Academy.

John Cove thanked to the Mayor and MK Council for their ongoing support with the construction of the “state-of-the-art educational facility.”

MK Mayor Amanda Marlow secures the final bolt on the steel framework of Watling Primary school

He said: ‘We are delighted that the building project is on time and we are excited to welcome our first cohort of students next September.”

Ian Joyce, CEO of the Trust said: ‘We were so pleased to see the steel frame for our new school in place as it gives a real sense of the scale of the building which is such an

exciting addition to the Denbigh Alliance Trust’s community.”

He added: "The Trust will bring all its experience of running outstanding schools in Milton Keynes to ensure that Watling Primary and its students thrive. The new school will operate in line with the ethos and vision of the schools already in the Trust, which is to provide outstanding care, education and opportunity to all its students and staff.”

Watling Primary’s curriculum will include Forest school and outside learning principles across all age groups and will seek to ‘Nurture a Passion for Learning’ in all.