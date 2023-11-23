FREE activities and meals offered to Milton Keynes families over Christmas school holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A programme of free activity sessions and meals is being offered to families during the Christmas school holidays.

The programme is part of a £5.5m package of cost-of-living support in Milton Keynes City Council’s Winter Plan and exclusively available to children, young people, and their families in receipt of benefit related Free School Meals.

A total of 8,000 individual sessions including theatre trips, gymnastics, film-making and multi-sports clubs will be available from January 2 to January 5.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Climb Quest in Kingston – one of several SEND friendly venues for the winter activity programme

The 4-hour sessions will include nutritious meals unless stated with most providers also catering for those with special educational needs or disabilities.

In addition, families of children entitled to free school meals will receive £15 supermarket credit per child for each week of the two-week Christmas holiday.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Winter can be a tough time for many families with rising bills and limited options for things to do.

"We hope this package of activities and food will help some of our young people to get the most from their time away from school. Please encourage friends and family who may be eligible to check out our programme.”

The city council is working with 27 local clubs, schools, charities and organisations to provide the activities as well as holding events in its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.

The programme builds on the hugely successful Summer of Play where local families took part in 23,000 fully funded activity sessions during August with each including a free healthy meal and snack.