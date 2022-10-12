Free apple tasting day in Milton Keynes orchard

A truly a-peeling day has been organised for families in Milton Keynes this half term.

Apples Day is being held at the Community Orchard in Woughton-on-the Green on Saturday October 22 from 12 noon to 3pm.

Organised by The Parks Trust, it will celebrate the iconic fruit with a wide range of fun and informative activities for all ages and interests.

People will be able to crunch their way through a wide range of English apple varieties, join in with hand-pressing apples to make juice, and

make crafts and play games with apple themes

There will also be a guided walk with the Mid-Shires Orchard Group and a biodiversity expert from The Parks Trust, and foraging with The Parks Trust’s Outdoor Learning team.

Visitors can meet a beekeeper and buy local honey in the orchard and also enjoy a range of locally made treats from producers including Garden To Jar, Camphill MK Community and award-winning Fuuudge, who will be selling a limited edition Apple Pie fudge on the day.

They can even watch bird-ringing take place in the orchard and learn why it matters.

Aimee Tidman from The Parks Trust, said: “Apple Day will be a really fun occasion for anyone who’s seeking some fascinating and free entertainment over half term. We promise you’ll learn lots and your tastebuds will be tingling with all of those fresh, local apples on offer!

“The Community Orchard is managed by The Parks Trust and we are excited to help local residents discover this really special space. Varieties growing in the orchard include Cox’s Orange Pippin, Arthur Turner, Laxton’s Superb and Laxton’s Fortune. The fruits are free for anyone to pick and enjoy – just make sure they’re ripe and please don’t climb the trees!”

Woughton-on-the Green sits in the Ouzel Valley Park, which spans Caldecotte Lake in the south to Willen Lake in the north. It has been home to the Community Orchard since 1976 also features expansive farmland as well as the remains of medieval villages and fishponds.

