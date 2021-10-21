Free augmented reality app launched challenging children to explore Milton Keynes

A new augmented reality app has been launched in Milton Keynes to challenge children to explore the borough.

The free to play smartphone app is called Love Exploring and showcases 18km of specially designed trails in 13 different locations around MK.

Its aim is to encourage children and young people to get active and walk about their local area.

The MK Love Exploring app

Launching just in time for Halloween, the first trails have a spooky theme and use augmented reality technology to bring dancing skeletons and assorted creepy creatures to parks and streets.

Suitable for all ages, the Love Exploring app is packed with local history and little-known facts, and uses interactive maps, guided tours and quizzes to bring landmarks to life.

People can download the Love Exploring app on a smartphone, select a local park or visitor attraction and scan away using the camera on your device.

The app has been developed by Milton Keynes Council with assistance from The Parks Trust and local parish councils.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “We are lucky to have beautiful parks and historical places throughout MK. This free app is a fun way to connect local children and their families with some of these great locations. Aside from break dancing skeletons, the app is packed full of information and helps children to learn about their local area. Several schools will be developing their own trails over the coming weeks and these will be included on the app.”

There are plans to add additional games early next year including a dinosaur safari, a spacewalk, a mega mini beast hunt and a tree fairies trail.