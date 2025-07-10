Free bus service laid on for mass birthday party in Milton Keynes park this weekend - and everyone is invited

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
Everyone is invited to the birthday party at Emberton Park this weekend
Everyone is invited to the birthday party at Emberton Park this weekend
The city council is providing free buses to enable thousands of people to join the birthday celebrations at Emberton Country Park this weekend.

The venue is celebrating its 60th birthday and two days of fun activities are planned for adults and children alike.

The overall theme is ‘Back to the 60s’ to honour the parks 1985 opening date. Among the attractions will be a funfair, live music, food and craft stalls, bands, MK Play Association, The Great Gappo Juggling Workshop, falconry, the 16th Lancers Display Troop with a 17th Century cavalry display.

Events will run between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday..

"It's looking to be a fun weekend, and we hope you will come along an celebrate,” said a spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council, which runs the scenic 200 acre park.

The free bus service will run hourly from the city centre. You can view the timetable here.

