FREE car repairs for genuine good causes in Milton Keynes

A caring car part company has launched a Genuine Parts for Genuine Causes scheme to help people struggling to keep their vehicle on the road.

To be eligible you must be an individual who needs their car as a lifeline, a community organisation or a charitable cause, say TPS Milton Keynes, which is based in Bletchley's Tavistock Street.

TPS will donate the necessary car parts up to a value of £150, and independent garages that have a TPS account will prove the labour free to fit them.

A TPS spokesman said: "It could be the school unable to afford to repair its minibus, the community project’s pool car requiring essential repairs or the hard-up single parent desperate to keep their vehicle on the road as they juggle caring for an aging relative with the school run."

Independent local garages can apply to their TPS Milton Keynes on behalf of their customers for the award. Most go up to a value of £150, but there is a regional award of £1000 available for larger-scale repairs or the most deserving of causes.

Awards will be assessed on customers meeting the minimum criteria required for assistance.

Brett Woodley, TPS Milton Keynes centre manager, said: ”The Genuine Causes fund goes further than ‘just’ free parts. It’s about reaching out to the hearts and minds of our wider network, to harness the goodwill of our customers and the ‘free labour behaviour’ that already exists.

“We are working in partnership with our customers to enable them to be heroes to their customers who are most in need by keeping them on the road, and their lives mobile.”

The Genuine Causes fund will be available for three months . For more information visit https://tps.trade/genuine-causes