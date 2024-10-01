Free cash offered to business owners as council strives to make Milton Keynes town flourish

Businesses in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford are invited to apply for cash grants of up to £5,000

Milton Keynes City Council has launched grant schemes for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

Start-ups can apply for up to £2,500 and existing business owners for up to £5,000.

The initiative is co-funded by the City Council and the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Towns Deal and it supports the city council’s vision to drive business growth and create jobs for local people.

Start-ups will need to prove that they have a business ready to be launched in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, or have been operating for three years or less and need support to develop. The grant can be used for marketing, branding, training, business planning, financial management, sustainability measures or IT equipment.

Existing businesses must demonstrate an ambition to grow by introducing new products or services, or by scaling up their current offer. The grant could be used to buy new equipment, cover consultancy costs, staff training, rebranding, software development or repairs and maintenance of premises. Firms need to have been operating for a minimum of three years in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

The grant scheme is now live and will run until March 2025 or whilst funds are available. Further information and details on how to apply are available on the Groundbreaking Bletchley and Fenny Stratford website.

Leader of MK City Council, Cllr Pete Marland, said: “This is a good opportunity for new and existing businesses to get a helping hand at a point when we’re investing more widely in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford’s future. We want them to be ready to make the most of what’s changing, and be part of our vision for the area.”