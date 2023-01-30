Free Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fun for children in Milton Keynes this half term

Milton Keynes Central Library is hosting a jam-packed schedule of Wonka themed activities for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fans this half term.

From Friday February 10, the library will transform into a magical wonderland based on Roald Dahl’s classic book.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be everything from story times to sweet making sessions throughout the week. There will also be a dressing up-box, props, backdrops, lights and music.

Cllr Zoe Nolan gets into the spirit of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at CMK library

The Wonka installation is a collaboration between MK City Council and MK Theatre, which is hosting Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical from February 9 to March 5. This dazzling new production starring Gareth Snook is coming to Milton Keynes for the first time and tickets are selling fast.

Telling the story of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka and the five children who win tickets to tour his mysterious factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory frequently tops lists of the world’s most popular children’s books.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families in MK, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the magic of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory into Central Library.

"It’s such a sweet story and whether or not you have read the book or seen it on stage, our free programme of events will keep both children and adults entertained. Don’t miss out on the fun and grab your golden tickets now!”

Booking is required for the Wonka events. There will also be craft sessions at Westcroft, Stony Stratford and Kingston during half term.