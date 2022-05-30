Free children's activities on offer at centre:mk to celebrate Queen's Jubilee this week

Children can go to the kids club and make Union Jack Crowns with glitter card and sticky jewels on Thursday or Queen Mascot dolls on the Friday.

On both days there will be a chance to make royalty-worthy chocolate decorations.

At the same time, the centre:mk will also rolled out the red carpet with entertainment from the city’s leading street performers. Throughout the mall guests will be treated to stilt walkers, living statues, face painters, balloon modelers, musicians, as well as the much-loved M&K mascots.

Celebrate the Jubilee in style at centre:mk

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: ‘The Platinum Jubilee weekend marks a historic 70 years of service from our Queen. This once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, certainly calls for a

celebration and being at the heart of Milton Keynes, we want to put on a Royal Bank Holiday programme that will bring joy to everyone and get Milton Keynes in a celebratory spirit.’

Outside of centre:mk, guests can enjoy the ‘Jubilee Parade’ which will start at 10.30am on Thursday June 2. The parade will be on Midsummer Boulevard, finishing at Campbell Park and people are invited to come along and wave a flag.There will be a road closure in place on Midsummer Boulevard for its duration.

Taking part in the parade are local groups and charities including Dancebox, MK Snap, Girlguiding Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Scouts, The Salvation Army, Milton Keynes Hindu Association, Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture and Willen Hospice.