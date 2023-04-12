Free dance, martial arts and fitness sessions to get kids moving at Milton Keynes shopping centre
There’s everything from dance to marital arts
Midsummer Place shopping centre is offering free tester sessions to get children moving and promote new interests.
On Saturday and Sunday The Boulevard will host activities including dance, martial arts, parkour, Ninja Clubs and strength training.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The shopping centre has joined forces with MK Movers, a group of local sports clubs and organisations focused on making sport more accessible.
The organisations involved include Safari Health Hub, Parament Parkour, UDOIT Dance Foundation, 5 ON IT and All People Active.