News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
4 minutes ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
1 hour ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
2 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
2 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
2 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

Free dance, martial arts and fitness sessions to get kids moving at Milton Keynes shopping centre

There’s everything from dance to marital arts

By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read

Midsummer Place shopping centre is offering free tester sessions to get children moving and promote new interests.

On Saturday and Sunday The Boulevard will host activities including dance, martial arts, parkour, Ninja Clubs and strength training.

The shopping centre has joined forces with MK Movers, a group of local sports clubs and organisations focused on making sport more accessible.

Children are invited to get moving with Midsummer PlaceChildren are invited to get moving with Midsummer Place
Children are invited to get moving with Midsummer Place
Most Popular

The organisations involved include Safari Health Hub, Parament Parkour, UDOIT Dance Foundation, 5 ON IT and All People Active.

Related topics:Milton Keynes