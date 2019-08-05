Free day of fun for children in Milton Keynes on Wednesday

Parents looking for something fun and free during the school holidays need look no further than the MK Playday event coming up this Wednesday, August 7, in Campbell Park.

There will be a whole range of activities including water slides, bug hunts and face painting.

MK Playday

MK Playday. which is sponsored by Milton Keynes College. provides free accessible entertainment for all children, young people and their families as part of the nationally recognised Playday. Up to 9,000 people have been to previous events, which celebrate children’s right to play and highlights the importance of play in young lives.

There will be lots to do for everyone including a special tournament with some local mascots.

Julie Dawes, the Interim Chair of MK Playday Partnership said, “We are very pleased to be working with such a valued partner. Sponsorship from MK College helps us to keep providing an enjoyable day full of free activities for families in Milton Keynes.”

The team of staff and students from the college will be joining in the fun by hosting a 1960s themed activity area with face painters, dress-up and selfie booths.

Julie Mills OBE, group Principal and CEO of Milton Keynes College said, “MK Playday is a fantastic initiative that brings families together to celebrate youth and our diverse community. We are really excited to be on board this year and to support MK Playday in keeping the event free for all.”