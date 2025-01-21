Free dementia clinics to offer advice and support to sufferers and their families in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dementia UK is bringing free specialist dementia clinics to Milton Keynes next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist Admiral Nurses will host clinics at Nationwide’s Bletchley branch to offer tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the condition.

The clinics are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will take place on the 28th, 29th and 30th January and appointments can be booked online in advance via Dementia UK’s charity website here.

Specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, will offer support to Milton Keynes families living with dementia next week

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia, including worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress, as well as help with financial and legal issues.

Ahead of the appointments, Dementia UK has shared the below tips on how to discuss dementia with a loved one and encourage them to visit their GP if they are showing signs or symptoms of the condition.

Act – if the person suddenly becomes upset or frustrated with themselves, this can be a good opportunity to have a conversation with them about the symptoms they are experiencing and if they’d like support with seeking help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explain – the signs and symptoms of dementia are often shared with other conditions. Explaining this, and encouraging the person to seek advice from their GP can be less daunting than suggesting they seek a diagnosis of dementia. You can also explain that a prompt diagnosis of dementia will help them seek the right support sooner

Support – seeking support can be tough, and people will appreciate help in arranging the appointment and attending it. You can also help them to keep a symptom diary which will support a healthcare professional to make an accurate and timely diagnosis

The clinics in Bletchley are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses three of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia (Dementia UK), youth homelessness (Centrepoint) and family poverty (Action for Children).

Nationwide is funding 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurse posts through Dementia UK, and is hosting 200 pop-up clinics in branches across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Bletchley. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide, said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible. By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death. As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”

Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK, and it is often a challenge to obtain an accurate diagnosis of the condition.