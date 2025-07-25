Free DJ lessons coming to Milton Keynes from Riot Noise truck
The sessions are taking place in City Square from a truck parked which will be outside M&S supermarket on July 26, August 1 and August 7.
The project is being run by the Tribes Unite Festival, which is coming to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes next month.
Riot Noise, On The Decks and Milton Keynes Events are also involved in delivering the project which offers tuition for those looking to get into the world of DJing, as well as providing opportunities for established DJs aiming to further their careers.
The nightclub scene has struggled since the start of the COVID pandemic, with 31 per cent of venues across the country closing permanently between March 2020 and December 2023.
This year’s edition of the Tribes Unite Festival is set to feature performances from rave artists including Pendulum, Andy C and Wilkinson.
Co-founder of Riot Noise Nicky Maciocia said: “By teaming up with Tribes Unite and On The Decks, we’re turning a national festival into a classroom without walls, shaping tomorrow’s stars while celebrating the culture that inspires them.”
Places are limited on the courses, with 12-year-old local DJ Hendrix Johnson, known as DJ HOOXX, among those to sign up.
“I’ve been DJing for four years and couldn’t miss this chance to hone my skills,” Hendrix said.
“Seeing Tribes Unite return to my hometown with the artists I look up to is unreal.”
To book on to the free DJ courses visit the Riot Noise website.