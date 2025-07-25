Free DJ lessons coming to Milton Keynes from Riot Noise truck

Free DJ lessons are coming to Milton Keynes from a Riot Noise truck which is being parked up in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions are taking place in City Square from a truck parked which will be outside M&S supermarket on July 26, August 1 and August 7.

The project is being run by the Tribes Unite Festival, which is coming to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riot Noise, On The Decks and Milton Keynes Events are also involved in delivering the project which offers tuition for those looking to get into the world of DJing, as well as providing opportunities for established DJs aiming to further their careers.

Free DJ lessons are coming to Milton Keynes from a Riot Noise truck parked in the city centre

The nightclub scene has struggled since the start of the COVID pandemic, with 31 per cent of venues across the country closing permanently between March 2020 and December 2023.

This year’s edition of the Tribes Unite Festival is set to feature performances from rave artists including Pendulum, Andy C and Wilkinson.

Co-founder of Riot Noise Nicky Maciocia said: “By teaming up with Tribes Unite and On The Decks, we’re turning a national festival into a classroom without walls, shaping tomorrow’s stars while celebrating the culture that inspires them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places are limited on the courses, with 12-year-old local DJ Hendrix Johnson, known as DJ HOOXX, among those to sign up.

“I’ve been DJing for four years and couldn’t miss this chance to hone my skills,” Hendrix said.

“Seeing Tribes Unite return to my hometown with the artists I look up to is unreal.”

To book on to the free DJ courses visit the Riot Noise website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.