Free Easter fun to be held for children at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

The popular and free Easter trail egg hunt is returning to Willen Lake over the school break.

Aimed at youngsters of primary school age, it features colourful eggs with Easter-themed questions to answer, complete with some egg-cellent jokes along the way.

The trail will be available between 10am to 4pm every day during the Easter break from 29th March to 14th April. It follows a short route less than 2km on buggy, scooter and bike friendly paths.

Also returning this April is the action-packed watersports programme. The first Activity Weeks of the year will take place over Easter, offering kids aged eight to15 a fun week of watersports whilst they work towards a qualification in either sailing or paddlesports.

Beginner-friendly Discover sessions are also back, offering tasters in a variety of sports including paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing and archery.

Pedalos are back on the water ready for boat hire, or budding climbers can visit Treetop Extreme for an adventure on the high ropes course. There’s two new obstacles to try on each level and an exhilarating 13-metre Treetop Drop to finish the experience.

Rob Wood, general manager of Willen Lake, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families back to the lake this season and to see plenty of children taking part in our free trail once again.”

“With so many activities on offer this Easter, there are endless opportunities for parents to get the kids outside and enjoying some fresh air.“