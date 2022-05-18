Free fan packs to be given out at special football event im Milton Keynes

Football fever will be taking over Queens Court at the centre:mk, where the ‘Grip the Nation’ event will take place.

Part of a national tour organised by Continental Tyres, the official partner of the England Lionesses, it will run from 10am to 3pm.

Those who go along can get tournament-ready with a free fan pack complete with Lioness mask and matchday clappers. And there will be chances to win exclusive prizes in an exciting target shoot challenge, a fast-feet challenge and more.

There will be giveaways and competitions for football fans in the centre:mk on Saturday

Pete Robb, Marketing Director at Continental Tyres, said: “The Lionesses are heading into summer in fantastic shape, and we want people right across the country to rally behind them.

“There’s no better feeling than when football fever grips the nation – and moments like this also play an important part in inspiring young people to play the game.

“Saturday’s event promises to be great fun and we’re looking forward to a big turnout. Milton Keynes – come and show your pride!”

A recent survey conducted by Continental Tyres found that watching a professional female athlete or team in action has inspired more than half of girls to take up a new sport.

Stadium MK will host four games during the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 tournament, including a semi-final.

They are:

Spain v Finland (Friday July 8) KO 5pm

Denmark v Finland (Tuesday July 12) KO 5pm

Finland v Germany (Saturday July 16) KO 8pm

Semi Final (Wednesday July 27) KO 8pm

The tournament takes place across nine cities in England from 6-31st July 2022 and promises to be the biggest women’s sporting event in European history/

Tickets are on sale here.

Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger can’t wait to perform in front of Milton Keynes fans when her side face Finland.

“I’m excited to see how crazy the fans can be and the passion they have for the women’s game,” she said.