Free feminine hygiene products can now be picked up at more than 60 locations in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council has teamed up with local charities to provide free feminine hygiene products to women and girls who are struggling to access them.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, more and more girls and women are suffering period poverty can no longer afford to buy sanitary products each month.

But there are now more than 60 locations in MK where people can pick them up at no cost with no questions asked.

Cllr Jane Catt pictured with some of the thousands of free feminine hygiene products to be distributed around Milton Keynes

You can find a full list of the places here.

It means free products can now be collected at the 17 council-run Children and Families Centres as well as through a large number of schools, community centres and other sites.

The locations and opening times of the children’s centres are listed here.

People will be able to pick up a mixed period pack of disposable and reusable products to test which type they prefer, or opt for just pads, tampons, cups or pants.

Around 10,000 products are currently being packed by local volunteers at a warehouse in Kiln Farm for distribution in the coming days.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “This is an issue that women of every generation can relate to, and yet today in 2023, so many women and girls are still struggling to access feminine hygiene products. We’ve teamed up with some fantastic local organisations to ensure that more of these products are available to those who need them.

"I want to say a big thank you to volunteers and council teams who are working together to make this happen.”

Alan Charter, a volunteer at MK Hygiene Bank , said: “We’re delighted to be able to work together like this and in terms of period poverty, help to get resources to where they are needed the most.”