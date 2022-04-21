Free festival of football to be held at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

A national roadshow is set to tour the country from next month and will arrive at Willen Lake on June 5, it has been announced.

The festival will include football, fitness and music and is billed as an opportunity for families and communities to get involved in an unmissable event.

It will feature interactive challenges, an immersive BBC studio, live music, trophy visit, showpiece football pitch and legend appearances.

The football roadshow is coming to Willen Lake

As the Women’s EURO draws closer, organisers are aiming to inspire more communities, particularly young people and families, to encourage them to get involved in the biggest European women’s sport event in history.

There will be an introduction to football, with a chance to learn new football skills and tricks. People can even try matchday presenting and interviewing in a special BBC studio or get a picture with the trophy itself.

The festival will featuring live music from local artists and a showpiece football pitch. There will be opportunities to meet legends from the women’s game, take part in interactive challenges and find out more about getting involved in grassroots football.

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament kicks off at Old Trafford on July 6 with the final to be held at Wembley Stadium on July 31. Four of the matches are to be held at MK Stadium, home of Mk Dons, and tickets are on sale now from here.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament director, Chris Bryant said: “The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Roadshow is a huge part of our commitment in ensuring that everyone can feel connected to this special tournament.”He added: “We want to appeal to everyone, whether that be your regular football fan, or someone that has never given it a go before.