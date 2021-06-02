Free fun and games at Hamleys in Milton Keynes this month

Free summer games for children have started this week at Hamleys store in Milton Keynes,

The activities are designed to springboard families into months of fun in-store, thriving off the atmosphere and celebration of this year’s major sporting events – from the Euros and Wimbledon to the Tokyo Olympics.

Children can step up for a penalty shootout with Hamley Bear ahead of the Euros Championship between June 11 and July 11, as well a wide variety of other fun, interactive games and activities.

Hamleys is launching its summer games programme

Following a year of missing out on playing with friends and family, Hamleys aims to encourage playful competition and rekindle the joy of being 'a good sport' and the power of taking part and ‘giving it a go.’

The Hamleys entertainment team will be split into Team Fun and Team Magic and any children who wish to enter the Games are able to become part of one of the teams depending on which store they are visiting.

There will be an array of toys to get youngsters moving and active this summer, including Hamleys Booma the Extreme Bubble Blaster and the rapid Hamleys Street Gliders.

Hamleys CEO Sumeet Yadav said: "Following the fantastic reopening of retail, Hamleys is elevating it's experience with our very own Summer Games where families will be at the heart of a range of fun and interactive sports day activities to encourage play, laughter and smiles across all of our UK stores.

"We believe that this year more than ever the major events are so special to bring everyone together and we want to make sure that all those young and old can enjoy all we have to offer. Families have missed these special interactions for some time now and we are privileged to be able to bring this back to so many people’s lives, so let’s make the best use of the lovely outdoors and let the games begin at Hamleys”