Free fun day just for lively toddlers to be held at Milton Keynes venue

A special free fun day just for toddlers is to be held at 360 Play in MK.

The Knowlhill amusement centre is organising its annual Toddler Fayre on Wednesday September 6 from 9.30am to 2pm.

It’s free to attend and there will be entertainment for the little ones and stalls for parents and carers to browse.

The toddler fayre will be at 360 Play in MK

A 360 Play spokesperson said: “It is an event made for parents and younger ones where we invite external companies so parents will be able to branch out and look for things to do as well as find local support networks to support them on their journey through parenthood.”

"It is an upbeat event, as described by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, and attended by many.”

Tickets can be pre-booked online here.