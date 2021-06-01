Free fun McDonald's football sessions with top FA coaches return for children in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes McDonald’s franchisee Ken Tomkins is once again providing 120 hours of free and safe fun football sessions for local children this month.

There are four new fun-filled dates taking place at the Rickley Park School, Rickley Lane, Bletchley that will get children between the ages of five and 11 active and playing football again.

Ken believes that getting kids active after a long year of lockdown restrictions is key to keeping them mentally and physically healthy. Whether they are first-timers or keen to get back to developing their skills, every child can turn up, take part and enjoy, he says,

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

After a successful four sessions in April, McDonald’s is offering another four more sessions in Milton Keynes for parents or carers to sign their children up for, meaning 120 under elevens will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

The Fun Football sessions will be taking place on the 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th June between 11.45am and12.45pm.

All sessions are held in a safe environment. They all follow the latest government protocols and are designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.

Ken said: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It’s so important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health, so It truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme and to work with the FA alongside other franchisees, and the business, to give even more children the chance to hone their skills – no matter their ability.”

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are part of McDonald’s programme that aims to provide five million hours of free Fun Football coaching to children in the UK by 2022. A new TV advert has just been launched to promote the sessions which shows how much fun children can have playing football. To watch it visit here.

In 2021 alone McDonald’s will provide over one million hours of free Fun Football sessions, as it doubles the number of sessions it puts on this summer to enable more kids to get active again.

